Charcuterie Board & Designer Bag Bingo

press release: Celebrate the New Year with a step by step lesson on creating your own Charcuterie Board. Not only will you get to create and eat your creation, there will also be Designer Bag Bingo after, with a minimum of 4 games to be played! In person attendees will receive a gift, food, and drinks!

We will also be offering a virtual option. If you choose to attend virtually you can choose just the lesson portion, just the bingo portion, or both. Material lists and grocery lists will be emailed to you if you choose to participate virtually!

There are limited in person spots available so sign up soon!

In Person: $40

Virtual: $30

Virtual Lesson: $10

Virtual Bingo: $20

Extra Bingo Card Set: $5