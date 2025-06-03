Charge Up Dane County

media release: OPEN HOUSE June 3 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM, The Hub | 2352 S. Park St., Madison

What’s the fuss about EVs, and why should we care about public EV charging in our neighborhoods?

Join us for a community open house to learn more, ask questions, and share your input on expanding access to affordable EV charging across Dane County

Kathy Kuntz, director of the Dane County Office of Energy & Climate Change, will talk about the benefits of EVs and how they contribute to equity, affordability, and environmental progress right here in Dane County.

✔️ Learn how EVs can save you money and reduce pollution

✔️ Share your ideas on where EV chargers should go

✔️ Ask questions and join the conversation

✔️ Enjoy light refreshments and community connection

This is your chance to shape a cleaner, smarter transportation future for our community. Whether you're EV-curious, a community advocate, or just looking to learn more — we’d love to see you there!

For more information, visit: www.daneclimateaction.org