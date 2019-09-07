Charity Dog Wash

press release: Waggin' Tails Doggie Dude Ranch and Fitchburg Veterinary hospital is Hosting it's annual Dog Wash and Rescue Pet Adoptathon. The event is scheduled for Sept. 7, and will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This fund raiser adoption day is designed to raise money for area pet rescues and to allow the pet rescue an opportunity to place their pets and get additional exposure for their rescue.

• Discounted dog wash & nail trims

• A few Area Rescues with adoptable dogs and cats, Current List: Shelter from the Storm dog rescue; Last Paw dog rescue; Angel's Wish Cat Rescue; Key to Happiness dog rescue; Puppers to Love dog rescue; Hopping Fur a Home dog rescue; NorthStar dog rescue; JR’s Pups N Stuff dog rescue; Fetch Dog Rescue; and a few more to be announced

• Fitchburg Fire Dept. Fire truck

• Precision Dog Training information and demonstrations

• Kona Ice available, Truck on-site

• Food Available, Pulled Pork, Brats, Hot Dogs, Chips, soda, water

• 50/50 raffle

• Raffle prizes, Gift cards, restaurant certificates

• Silent auction, Items up for bid include resort stays, Door county overnight stays, sports items.