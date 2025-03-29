Charity Shiatsu

Flame of Hope Center (formerly Tao Sangha) 2330 Willard Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Would you like to receive a 30 or 10 minute Shiatsu health treatment this Saturday 3/29 between 1:00 and 5:00pm to support the Water for Gaza Project?  

Your donation of $30 will provide 95 people, and $10 will proved 32 people in Gaza with enough water for drinking and cooking for 1 day. 

We are continuing to raise funds to supply water, some food, and school supplies for 7,500 people in 4 different camps in Gaza.  All proceeds go directly to people in Gaza.

Follow this link to learn more: https://taosangha-na.com/giving/charity-shiatsu-and-massage

Youtube of activities for children: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzZHypcnVac

Also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/usa.flameof.hope

Info

Fundraisers, Health & Fitness
