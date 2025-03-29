media release: Would you like to receive a 30 or 10 minute Shiatsu health treatment this Saturday 3/29 between 1:00 and 5:00pm to support the Water for Gaza Project?

Your donation of $30 will provide 95 people, and $10 will proved 32 people in Gaza with enough water for drinking and cooking for 1 day.

We are continuing to raise funds to supply water, some food, and school supplies for 7,500 people in 4 different camps in Gaza. All proceeds go directly to people in Gaza.

Follow this link to learn more: https://taosangha-na.com/ giving/charity-shiatsu-and- massage

Youtube of activities for children: https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=mzZHypcnVac

Also on Facebook: https://www. facebook.com/usa.flameof.hope