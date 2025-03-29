Charity Shiatsu
to
Flame of Hope Center (formerly Tao Sangha) 2330 Willard Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Would you like to receive a 30 or 10 minute Shiatsu health treatment this Saturday 3/29 between 1:00 and 5:00pm to support the Water for Gaza Project?
Your donation of $30 will provide 95 people, and $10 will proved 32 people in Gaza with enough water for drinking and cooking for 1 day.
We are continuing to raise funds to supply water, some food, and school supplies for 7,500 people in 4 different camps in Gaza. All proceeds go directly to people in Gaza.
Follow this link to learn more: https://taosangha-na.com/
