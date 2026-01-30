Charlene Adzima

media release: Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day early this year with the shamrocks and stalactites underground at Cave of the Mounds! Join us for an adults-only evening this March, featuring cave tours, drinks, and light snacks. Explore the natural beauty of the cave enhanced by the lively St. Paddy’s atmosphere–filled with fun, friends, and maybe a little Irish luck.

Whether you come for the magic of the caverns, or just to raise a glass to the holiday, you’ll find the perfect way to celebrate: Cave Style

Music by: https://www.charleneadzima.com/