Charlene Adzima, Kara Rogers, Rhapsody's Student Fiddle Club

Rhapsody Presents: Charlene & Friends

Irish Strings & Squeezes - featuring Charlene Adzima on fiddle and voice, Kara Rogers on concertina and button accordion, Rhapsody's Student Fiddle Club AND MORE!

2-3pm

Sunday, March 10, 2019

Location: Rhapsody Arts Center (1031 N Edge Trail, Verona, WI 53593)

FREE

https://www.facebook.com/events/309706283076174/