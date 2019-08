RSVP for Charles Hamilton Houston Institute Awards Luncheon

press release: CHARLES HAMILTON HOUSTON INSTITUTE PRESENTS: THE 7TH ANNUAL AWARDS LUNCHEON.

COME OUT AND HEAR THE DYNAMIC WILLIE BARNEY, AS HE EXPLAINS HOW COLLECTIVE AND COLLABORATIVE WORK IS HAPPENING IN OMAHA, NEBRASKA. HE WILL SHARE WAYS THAT WE CAN USE THOSE SAME STRATEGIES TO ADDRESS THE FOLLOWING RIGHT HERE IN MADISON:

INCREASE GRADUATION RATES AND IMPROVE ACADEMIC PERFORMANCE.

REDUCE GUN VIOLENCE WHILE IMPROVING POLICE-COMMUNITY RELATIONS

REDUCE UNEMPLOYMENT AND CONNECT YOUTH TO POTENTIAL CAREERS

INCREASE BLACK BUSINESS START-UPS

This year's award recipients are: Ruben Anthony, Ph. D; Jonathan Gramling; Frances Huntley-Cooper; Corinda Rainey-Moore; Patrick Sims; Walter Williams