media release: Charles Munch will be in conversation with gallerist Theresa Abel discussing the work in his current show Balancing, followed by Q&A from the audience. Open to the public, this event will be held on the main floor of the gallery and will be recorded for later viewing.

more on the exhibitions:

September 19– November 2, 2025, we present Charles Munch – Balancing, 22nd Annual Ceramics Invitational: Group Show, and in no.5: Stairing Contest by Tom Loeser and Katie Hudnall

Events:

Opening Reception Friday September 19, 5 - 8pm

Shows Open Online Saturday, September 20 at 10 am CDT.

Artist Talk with Charles Munch – Saturday, October 18, 3pm

Charles Munch - Balancing

Charles Munch uses vibrant colors and bold lines to convey the essential elements within his oil paintings, offering an enigmatic reflection on humanity's place within the natural world. The work simultaneously celebrates the splendor found in nature and sets up a tension between humans and animals. His current exhibition, titled Balancing, reflects his journey as he confronts the realities of aging. Munch senses a shift in his artistic style, a transition from luminous landscapes to a darker palette and more opaque layers. Focusing on the glowing colors found at twilight, these works contemplate challenges and hope. “In the daylight, we may be able to cobble together a precarious structure of humans and animals that, if steadily renewed, will allow us to maintain balanced lives in this bright, dark world.” - Munch

Group Show: 22nd Annual Ceramics Invitational

For the 22nd year, Abel Contemporary Gallery will host an invitational of new works by ceramicists from across the country. One of our most anticipated exhibits, the show will be available in person and online, featuring the work of: Nicholas Bernard, Nikki Blair, Karl Borgeson, Wesley Brown, Rob Cartelli, Nick DeVries, April D. Felipe, Delores Fortuna, Noelle Hoover, Erica Iman, Tom Jaszczak, Ani Kasten, Nancy Kubale, Glynnis Lessing, Becky Lloyd, Mitchell Spain, Ryan Myers, Ted Neal, and Charlie Olson.

In no. 5: Stairing Contest by Tom Loeser and Katie Hudnall

These two accomplished woodworkers, Katie Hudnall, the current head of the Woodworking and Furniture Department at the University of Wisconsin - Madison, and Tom Loeser, the former head of the same department, have brought their talents together for a second time in our no. 5 Gallery. Both artists draw inspiration from how humans interact with the constructed world, often adapting familiar structures such as staircases into versatile seating areas, bringing a sense of play to each piece.

Hudnall creates inviting play and exploration through her narrative furniture-like sculptures. Her use of found and discarded materials reveals the intuitive process she uses when crafting these complex structures. Each piece, while appearing precarious and fragile, invites intimate exploration. This closer inspection rewards the viewer through delightful insights into quietly absurd moments of joy. Hudnall received her BFA in Sculpture from Corcoran College of Art and Design and her MFA from Virginia Commonwealth University in Furniture Design and Woodworking.

Loeser's work, which delves into unconventional furniture forms and encourages

imaginative and playful interactions, is distinct in its use of carving and bright colors. Each piece draws from a vast knowledge of the history of art and design, while bringing new ways of thinking about how an object is used. This approach inspires creativity and highlights the distinction between functional and aesthetic considerations. Loeser holds a BA from Haverford College, a BFA from Boston University, and an MFA from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth. He has received many prestigious grants and awards, including four Visual Artist Fellowship Grants from the National Endowment for the Arts.