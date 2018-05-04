press release:

CHARLEY VARRICK

USA | 1973 | 35mm | 111 min.

Director: Don Siegel; Cast: Walter Matthau, Joe Don Baker, John Vernon

In a sleepy southwestern town, a group of bandits led by the laconic Charley Varrick (Matthau, at his very best) rob a small bank. The unexpectedly large sum they steal actually belongs to the mob, who send out a vicious hit man (Baker) to take back the money and eliminate the thieves. It’s up to Charley, who’s more clever than he seems, to turn the tables on his pursuers. Director Siegel followed up a number of Clint Eastwood vehicles (Dirty Harry, The Beguiled) with what is perhaps his finest thriller-action movie.

Special Presentations: Spring 2018 special presentations include a Madison Opera-sponsored screening of Werner Herzog's Fitzcarraldo; an in-person visit from veteran cinematographer and UW Madison alum Peter Deming; and a 35mm screening of Don Siegel's brilliant '70s thriller Charley Varrick.

