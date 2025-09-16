media release: Comedian, New York Times bestselling author, Emmy-winning journalist, musician and creator of the viral sensation “The Manitowoc Minute,” Charlie Berens has announced “The Lost & Found Tour” with 10 dates across North America. His latest “Good Old Fashioned Tour” played 127 shows in 88 cities and was shot as a follow-up special to his 2023 one-hour debut, “Midwest Goodbye.”

This string of success has led to his New York Times Best Seller “The Midwest Survival Guide” being optioned for TV development and three sold-out nationwide stand-up comedy tours. In his free time, Berens hosts the “Cripescast” podcast, where he has meaningful conversations with a wide range of guests, including musicians, headlining comedians, dairy farmers, groundbreaking scientists, government officials, world-renown chefs, artists, business leaders, sports Hall of Famers, explorers, Olympians and creators about their story and connections to the Midwest. In addition to “Cripescast,” Charlie also co-hosts the “Bellied Up” podcast with “Myles the You Betcha Guy,” where the two of them belly up at a small-town bar every Thursday and take live calls from all over the Midwest and rest of the world.

In 2020, Charlie paired up with Horseshoes & Hand Grenades alum Adam Greuel to release the music/comedy album, “Unthawed.” The album, which is a mixture of bluegrass, country and Charlie’s comedy, hit #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart and #6 on the Bluegrass Comedy chart. The duo followed that up with “Dive Bar Dinner” in 2023, which also charted on the Billboard Charts. Most recently, he was featured in a nationwide Target campaign, served as the ambassador for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s Annual Food for the Holidays Campaign and launched Berens Old Fashioned Brandy which is in stores across Wisconsin.

Throughout all his work, Charlie aims to connect with people through comedy and authenticity.