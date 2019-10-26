× Expand Charlie Berens

press release: The Al. Ringling Theatre is keeping their season moving with Wisconsin’s biggest YouTube star, Charlie Berens, also known as the “Manitowoc Minute” guy, for one night only at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

No comedian knows Wisconsin better than Charlie Berens. Besides creating and hosting viral YouTube program the “Manitowoc Minute,” which lovingly pokes fun at the Wisconsin way of life, Berens is an Emmy-winning journalist who’s been featured on Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS Digital, Variety, MTV News and more. Beren’s weekly ‘Manitowoc Minute” videos garner up to 1 million views each. His Funny or Die video “If Jack Dawson was really from Wisconsin,” a spoof of Titanic, has gotten more than 13 million views. He regularly supports Wisconsin charities and causes through the “Manitowoc Minute” and shouts out Wisconsin armed service members too.

“Charlie Berens is a standout young comedian from our great state. We’re proud to host him at the Al. Ringling Theatre and hope you’ll join us for an evening of unforgettable Wisconsin fun!” says Joan Fordham, interim director at the Al. Ringling Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now at alringling.org. Standard tickets are $30, premium tickets cost $45 and box seats are $55. Tickets can also be purchased at the Al. Ringling Theatre box office at 136 4th Ave., Baraboo, WI, or by phone at 608.356.8864, during box office hours — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.

Al. Ringling Theatre is an architectural gem in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin. Built in 1915 by circus founder Al. Ringling and restored to its original luster a century later, the gold and burgundy adorned theatre boasts towering columns and canvas murals inside and decorative terra cotta outside. Known to locals as “the Al.”, it serves as a hub for arts and culture in the region. Dubbed “America’s Prettiest Playhouse,” the Al. Theatre Ringling theatre has hosted performances from vaudeville to Broadway plays, musical virtuosos to community theatre. The Al. also includes an art gallery with exhibitions by local artists and artisans.