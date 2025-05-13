Charlie Berens, Chastity Washington

media release:

This event is more than just great comedy—it’s about empowering underserved high school students to become academic tutors and behavioral mentors for elementary classrooms across Dane County. 100% of proceeds from ticket sales and our silent auction will directly support these underprivileged youth, helping provide them with a $750 stipend for completing the program.

Root 2 Rise believes that true transformation begins from within. Their mission is to foster growth, resilience, and connections, by providing young individuals with the resources and support they need to rise, grow, and thrive. Learn more about Root 2 Rise and the work they do.

VIP Table for 4 - $1000

- Seats up to 4 guests

- Private table in the first 3 rows

- Free "Berens Old Fashioned" or Non Alcoholic option upon arrival

- Signed copy of "The Midwest Survival Guide" Signed by Charlie Berens

VIP Table for 2 - $500

- Seats up to 2 guests

- Private table in the first 3 rows

- Free "Berens Old Fashioned" or Non Alcoholic option upon arrival

- Signed copy of "The Midwest Survival Guide" Signed by Charlie Berens

Premium Booth Seating - $100

-Seating in comfortable booths

General Admission - $80