ONLINE: Charlie Jane Anders, P.Djèlí Clark, Fonda Lee

press release: A Room of One's Own, in partnership with St. Louis' Left Bank Books and the Alpha Workshop, is thrilled to announce a virtual conversation on YouTube and Facebook Live with acclaimed sci-fi authors Charlie Jane Anders, P. Djèlí Clark, and Fonda Lee, moderated by DongWon Song!

The Alpha Workshop is a science fiction, fantasy, and horror workshop for young writers. Students from anywhere in the world are welcome. In the past, students have attended Alpha from Canada, the United Kingdom, all over the United States, and even as far away as China, Turkey, Australia, and New Zealand. Learn about writing and publishing. Meet other teens who share your interests. Talk about short stories, novels, and films. Have your application story critiqued. Brainstorm new ideas, write a first draft, receive feedback, and rewrite. Attend readings by the authors. Give your own public reading. Learn about submitting for publication, and send off your story for submission. The workshop is small, with a maximum of 20 participants. Admission is based solely on the strength of the application story.

Left Bank Books, opened in 1969, is the oldest and largest independently-owned full-line bookstore in St. Louis.

Charlie Jane Anders is the author of Victories Greater Than Death, the first book in the young-adult Unstoppable trilogy, along with the short story collection Even Greater Mistakes. Her other books include The City in the Middle of the Night and All the Birds in the Sky. Her fiction and journalism have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Slate, McSweeney's, Mother Jones, the Boston Review, Tor.com, Tin House, Conjunctions, Wired Magazine, and other places. Her TED Talk, Go Ahead, Dream About the Future got 700,000 views in its first week. With Annalee Newitz, she co-hosts the podcast Our Opinions Are Correct.

Born in New York and raised mostly in Houston, P. Djèlí Clark spent the formative years of his life in the homeland of his parents, Trinidad and Tobago. He is the award winning and Hugo and Sturgeon nominated author of the novellas The Black God's Drums and The Haunting of Tram Car 015. His writings have appeared in online venues such as Tor.com, Daily Science Fiction, Heroic Fantasy Quarterly, Apex, Lightspeed, Beneath Ceaseless Skies, and in print anthologies including Griots, Hidden Youth and Clockwork Cairo. His short story "The Secret Lives of the Nine Negro Teeth of George Washington" (Fireside Fiction) has earned him both a Nebula and Locus award. He is also a founding member of FIYAH Literary Magazine and an infrequent reviewer at Strange Horizons.

Fonda Lee is the World Fantasy Award-winning author of Jade City and the award-winning YA science fiction novels Zeroboxer, Exo, and Cro ss Fire. Born and raised in Canada, Lee is a black belt martial artist, a former corporate strategist, and an action movie aficionado who now lives in Portland, Oregon with her family.

DongWon Song is an agent at Howard Morhaim Literary Agency representing science fiction and fantasy for adults, young adult, and middle grade readers as well as select non-fiction. They were formerly an editor at Orbit, a product manager for an ebook startup, and has taught at institutions including Portland State University and New York University.