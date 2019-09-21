Charlie Kojis, Jake Snell, Jackson Jones, Jane Kleven, David Schendlinger

press release: Yahara Bay Distillers is bringing comedy to the Fitchburg and Verona community. On September 21, five local comedians will take the stage in the distillery’s Big Room. Each comic will bring entertainment and laughter to the audience during a one-and-a-half-hour comedy event.

Comedians will take the stage from 8:00PM to 9:30PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg. The event is free and open to the public. 21+

“With Live Music Fridays already proven a great time at Yahara Bay, we are excited to bring Comedy to Fitch-Rona Saturday nights!” – Nels Forde, GM, Yahara Bay

Charlie Kojis has been performing stand-up comedy since 2014, during which time he has been described as “this generation’s Charlie Kojis.” Combining his life experiences and general fears, Charlie blends traditional joke telling with his own personal narrative. His dry delivery leaves audiences both laughing and wondering if he is as okay as he pretends to be. Based in Madison WI, Charlie performs throughout the Midwest and has opened for comedians who include Tig Notaro, Gary Gulman, and Michael Che. He was the winner of Madison's Funniest Comic Competition at Comedy on State in 2016.

Jake Snell is a comedian from Madison, Wisconsin. Since taking the stage in late 2014, he has become a Midwest favorite, producing packed-out independent shows and opening for headliners across the country including Dan Soder, Ian Edwards, Marina Franklin, and Kyle Kinane among others. His unique blend of cheeky, disarming standup has served him well. Jake has performed standup in comedy hubs across the country, and is a regular at various clubs including Comedy on State in Madison. He has stimulated the Madison comedy scene to a significant extent, helping attract opportunities to local comedians, and is also the founder and lead producer of Madison Comedy Week, which features over 90 comedians at 10 venues over 8 days. He served as the host of a popular live mobile game show called "Gravy" and has performed at various festivals and was featured in "Best of the Fest" at Milwaukee Comedy Festival in 2018.

Jackson Jones is a Madison based stand up comedian and co host of the Today's Q106 Morning Show With Jackson & Steph. Originally from Indianapolis, Indiana which is where he got his blue collar influence and southernish accent. Jackson takes real life on stage with him, joking about raising a daughter, convincing a UW grad to marry him what it’s like being a chubby bearded tattooed ne'er do well. Jackson is as fun and smooth as the glass of whiskey that’s never far from his hand.

Jane Kleven is a Wisconsin native and has been performing comedy since 2016. She has performed in Wisconsin, Illinois, Florida and Washington D.C. In 2018 she participated in the International Lady Laughs Comedy Festival in Madison. Most recently, she performed in the Montreal Just For Laughs New Faces Showcase at Comedy on State in Madison. In October 2019 she will be headlining at the Janesville Performing Arts Center Comedy on Main series.

If you have not heard of David Schendlinger, you are not alone. As a comedian, a writer, and an actor, David is a multi-faceted unknown. And while many a comedy career has slipped quietly into obscurity, David has worked hard to earn his place in the shade, striving to present his audiences with a talent unsullied by fame, untainted by wealth, uncorrupted by success.

David grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and when that city started to get too exciting he moved to Canada. He joined the comedy improve revue “Fromage of Cheese,” whose performances on stage and on the radio gained them a small but unenthusiastic cult following, eventually making them a legend in their own living room.