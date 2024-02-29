Charlie Kojis, Kayla Ruth, Antonio Aguilar, Chelby Morgan

media release: Working Draft is hosting a Comedy Night in the taproom! Eli Wilz is hosting, the show starts at 7:30pm, and we'll have sets from four fantastic comics, including Charlie Kojis, Kayla Ruth, Antonio Aguilar, Chelby Morgan.

WDBC is also releasing Zebra Hop IPA, which is a collaboration with Component Brewing Co to raise funds for rare disease research and awareness of people living with rare diseases.

We'll also have a food truck serving food from 5-8ish, so it's a full-blown party!

$10 suggested donation to support the comics.

