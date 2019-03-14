press release: Join us for an evening of laughs featuring local Madison stand-up comedian Charlie Kojis!

Come enjoy a lively night in celebration & support of Pregnancy Helpline’s work in our community. Proceeds benefit local babies & young families through Pregnancy Helpline programs.

http://www.pregnancyhelpline.net/news/events.cfm

Charlie Kojis has been performing stand-up comedy since 2014, during which time he has been described as “this generation’s Charlie Kojis.” Combining his life experiences and general fears, Charlie blends traditional joke telling with his own personal narrative. His dry delivery leaves audiences both laughing and wondering if he is as ok as he pretends to be. Based in Madison WI, Charlie performs throughout the Midwest and has opened for comedians who include Tig Notaro, Gary Gulman, and Michael Che. He was the winner of Madison’s Funniest Comic Competition at Comedy on State in 2016. http://www.kojis.co/