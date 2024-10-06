Charlie Painter
Charlie Painter
media release: Charlie Painter is a self-studied, self- producing, Madison-based guitarist, band leader and teacher since 2008. With 15 years of weekly/monthly residencies under his belt, Painter's multi conceptual approach is informed by years of performance, transcribing records by ear, and a recent mentorship under NYC Jazz guitarist Jordan Klemons.
