Charlie Painter Trio

to

Ohio Tavern 224 Ohio Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Jazz/funk, first & third Thursdays. Free.

Info

Ohio Tavern 224 Ohio Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
to
Google Calendar - Charlie Painter Trio - 2021-12-02 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Charlie Painter Trio - 2021-12-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Charlie Painter Trio - 2021-12-02 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Charlie Painter Trio - 2021-12-02 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Charlie Painter Trio - 2022-01-06 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Charlie Painter Trio - 2022-01-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Charlie Painter Trio - 2022-01-06 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Charlie Painter Trio - 2022-01-06 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Charlie Painter Trio - 2022-02-03 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Charlie Painter Trio - 2022-02-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Charlie Painter Trio - 2022-02-03 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Charlie Painter Trio - 2022-02-03 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Charlie Painter Trio - 2022-03-03 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Charlie Painter Trio - 2022-03-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Charlie Painter Trio - 2022-03-03 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Charlie Painter Trio - 2022-03-03 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Charlie Painter Trio - 2022-04-07 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Charlie Painter Trio - 2022-04-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Charlie Painter Trio - 2022-04-07 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Charlie Painter Trio - 2022-04-07 19:00:00 ical