Charlie Painter Trio

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Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

media release: The Charlie Painter Trio delivers intimate, high-energy live jazz featuring Charlie, Jeff Weiss, and Noah Brooks

The trio offers a mix of classic and contemporary tunes ideal for a sophisticated yet casual evening.

- Tickets: $12 in advance / $15 day of show. Tasting room opens at 5 p.m.

Info

Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
Music
608-275-1050
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