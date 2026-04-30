Charlie Painter Trio
to
Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
media release: The Charlie Painter Trio delivers intimate, high-energy live jazz featuring Charlie, Jeff Weiss, and Noah Brooks
The trio offers a mix of classic and contemporary tunes ideal for a sophisticated yet casual evening.
- Tickets: $12 in advance / $15 day of show. Tasting room opens at 5 p.m.
Info
Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
Music