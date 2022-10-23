media release: Madison jazz musician Claire Kannapell presents the culminating performance of her 2022 Jazz Artistic Development Program project: the Jazz Composition Blitz. Fifteen new and experienced local jazz composers will participate in an intensive seminar taught by a world-class instructor Joe Mulholland, professor in the Harmony and Jazz Composition department at Berklee College of Music, beginning on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Each will write an original jazz composition in one week. The final performance of each composition by the Charlie Painter Trio will take place at Arts + Literature Laboratory on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 7:00pm. FREE

The project was designed to create a new platform for amateur jazz composers to build their knowledge, confidence, and portfolio, helping to reduce the barriers to becoming a composer. Participants will also receive a professionally recorded copy of their composition.