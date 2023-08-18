× Expand Shelly Mosman Charlie Parr

media release: Brewgrass Fridays are back on the lakefront plaza at The Edgewater in Madison. This popular summer series, in partnership with Potosi Brewing Company, features some of the nation’s best bluegrass bands along with a Friday Night Fish Fry.

Our Classic Wisconsin Fish Fry begins at 5:00 p.m. at the Icehouse, live music starts at 6:00 p.m. on the Plaza. Seating is first come, first served, and spectacular sunsets are complimentary! All concerts are free and open to the public.