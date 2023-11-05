media release: November 5, 7 pm (doors at 6) Charlie Parr, suggested donation $20

Charlie Parr is a resident of what Greil Marcus called the Old Weird America. He employs banjo, resonator guitar, harmonica and stompbox in the service of country blues and murder ballads. His most recent release is his debut novel Last of the Better Days Ahead which he promises is just as dark as his music. I never thought I would get him in the basement until Erik Koskinen gave me the sage advice "go see him and ask him."

