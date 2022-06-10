Charlie Parr, Luke Callen

× Expand Shelly Mosman Charlie Parr

press release: After a two-year hiatus, Brewgrass Fridays are back on the lakefront plaza at The Edgewater in Madison. This popular summer series, in partnership with Door County Brewing Company, features some of the nation’s best bluegrass bands along with a Friday night fish fry. The season kicks off on Friday, June 10, with Luke Callen and headliner Charlie Parr.