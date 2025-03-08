Charlie Parr, Two Runner

× Expand Shelly Mosman Charlie Parr and guitar. Charlie Parr

(2024 Isthmus pick) The forthcoming album from Charlie Parr, Little Sun, was produced by Tucker Martine and features full-band arrangements with players such as Victor Krummenacher (Camper Van Beethoven) and Marisa Anderson. The singles released so far are indeed a bit different sound for the Minnesota singer-songwriter — bouncy honky tonk and meditative psychedelia — but still unmistakably Parr’s down-to-earth style. (Note, the current tour features a solo performance.)

media release: Charlie Parr is an incorruptible outsider who writes novelistic, multi-layered stories that shine a kaleidoscopic light on defiant, unseen characters thriving in the shadows all around us. Parr has a new record with only his name on it, and it isn’t shiny and perfect and commercial and catchy. It’s him. It’s pure Charlie Parr and that’s enough. He hasn’t moved to LA or Nashville; he’s stayed in the cold gray north of Minnesota, because that’s his home.

charlieparr.com

TICKETS: $30