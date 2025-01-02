Charlie Rae
to
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Charlie Rae, American rock music singer-Songwriter has crafted a name for herself on social media. Her recordings, along with her feisty down- home personality, has resonated widely with audiences around the world.
Born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, Charlie Rae has been singing since the age of 7, and writing professionally at 17 years old.
No cover.
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music