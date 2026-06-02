media release: Charlie Rae is the quintessential raw, electric, and boldly original artist. Her music transcends previously defined genres, combining soaring vocals with unpredictable melodies that are stunningly powerful, and profoundly new.

Beautiful sunsets. Live music. And a pint of happiness. Welcome to our Tap Room. We don’t serve food, but we have your favorite Lake Louie Beers ready to be enjoyed with friends, family, and fellow free spirits. Dogs are welcomed. Second rounds are encouraged. And good times are mandatory.