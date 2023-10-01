Charlieboy, Big Delicious

$10.

media release: Enjoy a Sunday of new music from young regional bands, featuring La Crosse’s Charlieboy, with Big Delicious from Minneapolis!

The ensemble of Charlieboy performs a lushly minimal take on sunshine pop, with accents of psychedelia. Earlier in 2023, they were one of the featured bands at Madison’s Atwood Fest. Following up on their full-length release, More Flora, the group just released the single “Grod” from their forthcoming album. Just a few brief moments watching them in concert clips is enough to see how much they enjoy exploring music performance.

Big Delicious call themselves “Twin Cities country metal core hip hop,” and to our ears you have more than a taste of ’70’s guitar riffs and ’90’s flannel grunge. And they get points for decorating their basement with 45s hanging from a string!