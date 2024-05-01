media release: Opening May 1 at the Ballweg Gallery is Charlotte Easterling's collection of work under the title "Mitákuye Oyás'iŋ," which is Lakota for "We are all related."

From the artist's statement: "This refers not only to people but also to animals, plants, the Earth, the sky — everything living and nonliving. All that exists is made up of what Carl Sagan called 'star stuff,' the elements that were created in the hearts of ancient stars that grew old, died and went supernova, spreading their star stuff throughout the universe."

Charlotte's art will be up through the end of May, and there is a reception at Ironworks on May 3, 6-8pm.