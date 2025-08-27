Charmaine Lee, Nika, Emili Earhart

media release: Auricle New Music Series presents a triple bill with Charmaine Lee, NIKA and Emili Earhart on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 7:00pm. Free admission, donations welcomed.

Charmaine Lee’s solo performances are visceral sonic rituals. Using voice, feedback, and electronics, she sculpts volatile, deeply embodied soundscapes that slip between intimacy and intensity. Drawing from noise, improvisation, and extended vocal technique, her sets are unpredictable, immersive, and alive with risk.

Performing under her given name, NIKA strips back the theatrical grandeur of her Zola Jesus project to present raw, elemental performances rooted in voice, texture, and emotional force. With a sound that melds operatic power, electronic minimalism, and dark ambience, NIKA’s sets are intense and ritualistic—an intimate confrontation with the self and the sacred.

Madison's own Emili Earhart explores elasticity and expansion in the setting of cosmic minimalism at the keyboard. Don't miss this lineup of three great musicians!