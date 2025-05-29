Charming Disaster, Combo Noir, Leah Brooke

media release: Charming Disaster is a goth-folk musical duo based in Brooklyn, NY, formed in 2012 by Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris. Inspired by the macabre humor of Edward Gorey and Tim Burton, the murder ballads of the Americana tradition, and the dramatic flair of the cabaret, they write songs that tell stories about death, crime, myth, magic, folklore, science, and the occult.

Combo Noir are purveyors of music that's dark, luscious, swinging, soulful, groovy, blues-inflected, and roots-haunted.

Leah Brooke offers up dark, bluesy, jazzy, pop-rock originals and a mix of irresistible covers delivered with a sprinkle of nerdy dry humor and a touch of awkward charismatic charm.