Charming Disaster

media release: Goth-folk musical duo Charming Disaster, based in Brooklyn, NY, perform playfully dark original songs inspired by death, crime, myth, magic, science, and the occult. The band was formed in 2012 by Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris, inspired by the macabre humor of Edward Gorey and Tim Burton, the murder ballads of the Americana tradition, and the dramatic flair of the cabaret. Their latest album, Super Natural History, is a musical cabinet of curiosities inspired by the natural world and the metaphysical realm, uniting the worlds of magic and science with songs that explore subjects like witchcraft, monsters, and the underworld alongside bats, plants, poisons, and parasites. No cover.