Charming Disaster, Professor Pinkerton

Shervin Lainez A close-up of the duo Charming Disaster. Charming Disaster

media release: On September 25, NYC-based musical duo Charming Disaster will bring their delightfully dark music to Madison's Crucible. The duo are touring their playfully macabre original songs (inspired by death, crime, myth, magic, science, and the occult) to kick off spooky season with an interactive show that straddles the line between concert and theatre. Professor Pinkerton (of Dead Man's Carnival) will open. Advance tickets are $15.

“A goth-cabaret folk vaudeville duo from Brooklyn in the dark cabaret mould of Tiger Lillies and Dresden Dolls.” - Outside Left

"Haunted vaudeville.” –Splice Magazine

CHARMING DISASTER, formed in 2012 by Brooklyn-based singer/songwriters Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris, perform playfully dark original songs inspired by death, crime, myth, magic, science, and the occult. Channeling the macabre humor of Edward Gorey and Tim Burton, the murder ballads of the Americana tradition, and the dramatic flair of the cabaret, they explore dark subjects with a whimsically macabre sensibility. The duo’s comedic, theatrical performances are interactive experiences that are part concert, part fortune-telling ritual, and part vaudeville show. Their music has been featured on the podcast Welcome to Night Vale, they have toured extensively in the United States and Europe, and they have opened for legendary cello-rock ensemble Rasputina, goth icon Voltaire, and Amanda Palmer’s punk cabaret duo The Dresden Dolls.

“Charming Disaster are unusual, spooky, wickedly talented, and completely unafraid to delve deep into the underworld in exploration of all things lurking in the dark...they have a knack for making the macabre fun." –Mixed Alternative