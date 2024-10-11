media release: Pop culture icon and ‘Cuchi Cuchi’ Diva, CHARO is bringing her amazing show, filled with infectious humor and virtuoso Flamenco guitar performances to AL Ringling Theatre, 136 4th Avenue in Baraboo, Wisconsin, Friday, October 11 at 7 pm.. Known the world over as a multi-talented performer, actress, and comedienne, Charo has been voted Best Flamenco Guitarist twice by Guitar Magazine. She mesmerizes audiences with her skillful renditions of classical and flamenco guitar compositions.

“I am so excited to bring my new show to the wonderful people of Wisconsin,” says Charo. “We’ll share a wonderful evening of comedy, singing, dancing and, of course, playing my guitar. I’ll see you there. Olé!”

Charo is an American music and pop culture icon who has entertained millions during her successful career. Charo recently wowed over 17,000 in attendance at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, with her infectious humor and virtuoso guitar skills. Charo is dubbed The Queen of Instagram for her fun, entertaining and informative content. Charo was recently featured on “MTV Cribs”, W Magazine, and The New York Times' "The Brilliance of Charo."

Voted “Best Flamenco Guitarist” twice by Guitar Magazine, Charo’s bubbly personality and trademark “cuchi cuchi” expression have endeared her to millions of fans around the world. Her amazing albums are numerous and in high demand on iTunes, Spotify, CD Baby, Pandora, and other digital music retailers. Having recently performed at Mohegan Sun Casino, Charo is again performing live.

On television, Charo showed off her comedic talents on The CW’s “Jane The Virgin,” entertained audiences as the Queen of England in SyFy’s “Sharknado 5” and introduced millions of viewers to her crazy family and her Beverly Hills estate in a hilarious episode of ABC’s “Celebrity Wife Swap.” She will soon appear in an episode of MTV’s “Cribs.”

Charo also appeared on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” Season 24 and dazzled America with her rendition of Malagüeña during the season finale. Her spitfire personality ignited a firestorm on social media and helped the show garner some of its highest ratings.

Follow Charo on Instagram: @OfficialCharo, Facebook: @Charo and Twitter @CharoCuchiCuchi. She is currently developing several TV projects and recently launched a YouTube channel. For more information, check out Charo.com.

Tickets are on sale now; online at: https://www.alringling.org/events or at the AL. Ringling Theatre box office. Don’t miss your opportunity to see CHARO live at the beautiful AL. Ringling Theatre, America’s Prettiest Playhouse.