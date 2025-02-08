CHASA UW Lunar New Year

media release: The Chinese American Student Association at UW-Madison is hosting its Lunar New Year celebration on February 8th, from 6-10PM at Union South Varsity Halls I & II. The doors will open at 5:45 for seating; the event will feature cultural presentations, performances (including a lion dance and a showcase of Asian dances & culture), a free meal, raffles, and more! This event is free to the community to attend.

https://win.wisc.edu/event/10808762