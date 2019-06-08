Chase out of Tar Sands

press release: 350 Madison Activists Protest Funding of Fossil Fuels by Chase Bank, 10:45 AM - 12 PM, Saturday, June 8.

Activists gather at 203 Wisconsin Ave and march to Chase Bank at 22 E. Mifflin St. across from the State Capitol.

WHY: JPMorgan Chase is the largest funder of fossil fuel projects in the world. In particular, it is one of the biggest bankers for tar sands producers and tar sand pipeline companies, including Enbridge, which has extensive tar sand pipelines in Wisconsin.

JPMorgan Chase investments in fossil fuels are ethically and fiscally irresponsible and risk destruction of Wisconsin's environment. The Divest and Defund Campaign of 350 Madison is part of a major national effort to force JPMorgan Chase to stop funding fossil fuel projects.

350 Madison, Wisconsin, is the local action group of the international organization 350.org. Started by Madison area climate activists in January 2012, 350 Madison plans and participates in local, national and international actions to raise awareness of the pressing need to address climate change. We are helping to build a global movement to create the political will necessary to return our planet to a stable climate. We help unite the message of many groups that are working for a livable climate into one specific goal: we need to get below 350 parts per million (ppm) carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.