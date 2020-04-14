Chasing Coal, Chasing Ice

press release: 6–9:30 p.m. (Chasing Coral run time: 93 minutes; Chasing Ice run time: 75 minutes). Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis that evening.

Join the Nelson Institute and its partners for a double feature of Emmy award-winning Director Jeff Orlowski’s films, Chasing Coral and Chasing Ice. These films showcase the impacts of climate change on two very different ecosystems, the coral reefs and the glaciers.

During Chasing Coral, follow along as a team of divers, photographers, and scientists set out on a thrilling ocean adventure to discover why coral reefs around the world are vanishing at an unprecedented rate. Then join us for Chasing Ice, which follows National Geographic photographer James Balog across the Arctic as he deploys time-lapse cameras designed for one purpose: to capture a multi-year record of the world's changing glaciers.

We also invite you to join us a week later on Monday, April 20, 2020, for Earth Day 2020 where Orlowski will serve as a speaker.

Thanks to the generosity of sponsors like the Bradshaw-Knight Foundation/James and Renee Knight, all of our Tales from Planet Earth events are free.

If you attend the double feature and like what you see, please consider making a gift in support of future free, public film screening events. Gifts in all amounts are needed and appreciated.