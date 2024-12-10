Chasing the Stars. Women in Astronomy at Washburn Observatory

media release: From the very beginnings of Washburn Observatory, women have had important but changing roles in the astronomical research there. Drawing on their recent book, Chasing the Stars, Jim Lattis and Kelly Tyrrell will tell the stories of some of those women, and the evolution of their scientific work, that have made Wisconsin astronomy successful.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. To attend virtually, search for the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later. For more information, see our website: spaceplace.org.