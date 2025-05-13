Chasing the Stars: Women of Washburn Observatory

media release: Speakers: Kelly Tyrrell & James Lattis

Long before women were welcome in astronomy as professionals in their own right, they worked in critical, if nearly invisible, roles in astronomical research, often as “computers,” who processed and analyzed the data that resulted in published work. Based on their recent book, Chasing the Stars, the authors will present the stories of the women astronomers of Washburn Observatory and their evolving contributions to Wisconsin astronomy. Free and open to the public.