October 25, 7 pm (doors 6) Chastity Brown, suggested donation $25

Chastity Brown's 2022 album Sing to the Walls was mostly a response to the pandemic and partly to the social reckoning and riots that took place just blocks from her Minneapolis home. But instead of anger, there's a lot of hope. " I just want to feel good," she says "Straight up."

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com . Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Road, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. Capacity is 50. There is seating for about 40 people, after that it is standing room only.

There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Court and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.