Chastity Brown, Pieta Brown
Mineral Point Opera House 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565
media release: Chastity Brown is known for her “work of brooding soul eloquence, alt-rock wiriness, atmospheric pop sweetening and folk-infected naturalness” (NPR Music).
Pieta Brown is “…moody, ethereal…” (NPR’s All Songs Considered) and “driven by her mercurial voice… her latest proves that less really is more” (Boston Globe).
Info
Mineral Point Opera House 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565
Music