ChatGP-Why: When, if Ever, is Synthetic Text Safe, Appropriate and Desirable?

media release: Ever since OpenAI released ChatGPT, the internet has been awash in synthetic text, with suggested applications including robo-lawyers, robo-therapists, and robo-journalists. Dr. Emily Bender, University of Washington, posits that these applications present unacceptable risks because ChatGPT and all other language models are nothing more than ungrounded text synthesis machines. In this talk, Dr. Bender will provide an overview of how language models work, discuss risks associated with them, and explore what must hold for an appropriate use case for text synthesis.