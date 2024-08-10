Chat With A Falconer

media release: Join MacKenzie staff member Jake Pace in learning about the art of falconry! In this event, Jack will take you through all things falcon-related – training, obtaining a bird and more. He will bring his red-tailed hawk, Navi, to demonstrate.

For this event, please park in the Badger Den parking lot and walk down the hill to the Maple Area. There will be a limited amount of seating in a shaded area. There will be indoor bathrooms available, as well as a drinking fountain. Please remember to dress for the weather. All age groups are welcome.