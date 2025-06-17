Chateau Sunset Shindig
to
Devil's Lake State Park, Baraboo S5975 Park Road, Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913
media release: The Friends of Devil's Lake State Park are celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Devil's Lake Chateau on Tuesday, June 17 with our Chateau Sunset Shindig! Join us from 4 - 8:30 pm for a fun afternoon featuring:
- Free youth activities with the park naturalist
- Talks on the history of the chateau with the Sauk County Historical Society at 4 and 5 pm
- Burgers and chips for purchase
- Music by local group the Swing Crew
- Celebratory cupcakes
- Raffle
- Giveaways
... and more fun!
Events take place at the North Shore of the park.
This is an all-ages, family-friendly event to usher in the summer season at Devil's Lake and help celebrate 100 years of the historic Chateau!
Address: S5975 Park Rd, Baraboo, WI 53913
Phone: 608-448-6090
Events are free; food is for purchase. Vehicle admission is required to enter the state park. Donations are accepted for the nonprofit Friends of Devil's Lake.