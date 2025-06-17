media release: The Friends of Devil's Lake State Park are celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Devil's Lake Chateau on Tuesday, June 17 with our Chateau Sunset Shindig! Join us from 4 - 8:30 pm for a fun afternoon featuring:

- Free youth activities with the park naturalist

- Talks on the history of the chateau with the Sauk County Historical Society at 4 and 5 pm

- Burgers and chips for purchase

- Music by local group the Swing Crew

- Celebratory cupcakes

- Raffle

- Giveaways

... and more fun!

Events take place at the North Shore of the park.

This is an all-ages, family-friendly event to usher in the summer season at Devil's Lake and help celebrate 100 years of the historic Chateau!

Address: S5975 Park Rd, Baraboo, WI 53913

Phone: 608-448-6090

Events are free; food is for purchase. Vehicle admission is required to enter the state park. Donations are accepted for the nonprofit Friends of Devil's Lake.