Chazen Director's Conversation

media release: Amy Gilman, director of the Chazen Museum of Art and MASK Consortium's Mark Hines discuss the process behind the collaborative re:mancipation exhibition and what the future holds for the project.

A﻿bout Mark Hines: Mark Hines is the founder and creator of the live streaming platform, Virtual Live Experiences (VLE). He has also served as Vice President of Creative Technology at Russell Simmons’ 360HipHop.com where he was instrumental in the conceptualization and development of the new media platform. Upon BET.com’s acquisition of the startup, Hines was appointed Vice President of Strategy where he was directly responsible for initiating a diverse range of innovative projects including the conception and implementation of music strategies, interactive programming and creative technology. From 1994 to 1999, Hines worked at JP Morgan where he specialized in the development of unique technology applications that provided the bank with its competitive edge. While at JP Morgan, Hines maintained a music production company, Poisoned Ivy Entertainment, which did work for several major labels including Warner Brothers, MCA, Columbia and Def Jam, for which he received a gold record for the Belly soundtrack. Hines’ formal discipline is computer science which he studied with a concentration in music at Princeton University where he received his BA.

About re:mancipation:

re:mancipation is a multifaceted, multiyear project that incorporates traditional art historical methods and introduces new technologies to research and interpretation. Our goal is to recontextualize and reinterpret Thomas Ball’s Emancipation Group to engage with the history of racism in American culture, collecting practices of museums, and public monuments.

The re:mancipation exhibition is on display in the Rowland Gallery until June 25, 2023.