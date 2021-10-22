ONLINE: Chazen Director's Conversation

media release: On Facebook Live.

October 22nd marks the tenth anniversary of the Chazen building's completion. In 2011, the opening of the new building heralded the completion of years of planning and execution. Then-director Russell Panczenko stewarded the entire project and will share behind-the-scenes stories of how it went from dream to reality. In conversation, streamed live on Facebook Live, with current director Amy Gilman, Panczenko will share some of the challenges of the project, as well as what he learned along the way. Gilman and Panczenko will also discuss how the building has been a part of anchoring the completion of the long-planned East Campus Mall, and now serves as a gateway to campus.