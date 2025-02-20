7 pm on 2/20 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 2/21-22. $35-$25.

media release: Che Durena is best known for his viral videos and impressive social media presence, with over 8 million followers and counting. His content has garnered over 1 billion views worldwide.

A seasoned standup comic with more than a decade of experience, Che has performed at the world’s largest comedy festival three times, headlining sold-out theater shows and sharing stages with comedy greats like Jay Pharoah, Fortune Feimster, Brad Williams, and Lil Rel Howery.

He’s been featured on national networks such as the CBC and as a guest on top-ranking comedy podcasts, including The Bertcast with Bert Kreischer, Are You Garbage, KFC Radio, After Dark with Dr. Drew, First Date, and more.

Che had the privilege of opening for Bert Kreischer during the Tops Off Stadium Tour, performing to a crowd of over 12,000.

Before his social media rise, Che worked as a host and writer for My Most Amazing Top 10, a YouTube channel with over 7 million subscribers, and as a content creator for Herb, a cannabis platform with 14 million followers. He’s appeared on JFL All Access, Comedy Network, and CraveTV, and his comedy album Tales From My Butthole showcases his stand-out humor.