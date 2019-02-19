Cheap Food: Why Does it Cost So Much?

press release:

Politics, Tragedy and Chicken Tenders

Tuesday, February 19, 4pm, 6191 Helen C. White

Slow Food Lunch with Bryant Simon

Wednesday, February 20, 12 noon, The Crossing, 1127 University Ave.

Chickenization and the Making of a Hidden Public Health Crisis

Wednesday, February 20, 4pm, 6191 Helen C. White

BRYANT SIMON is professor of history at Temple University. He is the author of A Fabric of Defeat: The Politics of South Carolina Millhands, Boardwalk of Dreams: Atlantic City and the Fate of Urban America, Everything but the Coffee: Learning About America from Starbucks, and most recently, The Hamlet Fire: A Tragic Story of Cheap Food, Cheap Government, and Cheap Lives. Along with Jane Dailey and Glenda Gilmore, he co-edited the collection, Jumpin Jim Crow: Southern Politics from Civil War to Civil Rights.

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC