× Expand courtesy Big Hassle The four members of Cheap Trick. Cheap Trick, from left: Daxx Nielsen, Robin Zander, Tom Petersson, Rick Nielsen.

media release: Cheap Trick, the iconic rock band hailing from Illinois, has been rocking stages and winning over fans with their timeless sound for over five decades. Known for their electrifying live performances, catchy melodies, and innovative songwriting, Cheap Trick has become a staple in rock music history. With hits like “I Want You to Want Me”, “Dream Police”, “The Flame”, and “Surrender,” this legendary band continues to inspire and entertain audiences with their signature blend of hard rock and power-pop sensibilities. Cheap Trick is part of the very fiber of American music, inspiring and delighting generations with their unique union of massive melodies and razorblade riffs, their own special brand of mischievous wit and maximum rock ‘n’ roll. They achieved mainstream popularity in the US in 1979 with the triple-platinum live album At Budokan and a Top 10 single, a live recording of “I Want You to Want Me.” More success followed with the album Dream Police in 1979, which reached number 6 on the Billboard 200.The band experienced another resurgence in late eighties when they topped US charts with power ballad, “The Flame.” Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, Cheap Trick maintain an almost constant touring schedule, having performed live more than 5,000 times since their formation, selling more than 20 million albums and building a dedicated cult following.