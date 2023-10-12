Online

Check In with Letesha

media release: Introducing Check In with Letesha, virtual public office hours with Goodman CEO / Executive Director Letesha Nelson. In this first session, taking place on Thursday, Oct. 12 at noon, Letesha will talk about our Living Wage Initiative – how it's been going and her vision for the future – and answer your questions. 

This event will happen via Zoom and will be recorded. RSVP below. Amie Hoag, director of communications, will email you a link to the Zoom meeting on Monday, Oct. 9. 

