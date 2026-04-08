6 pm on 7/23-24 and 1 & 5 pm, 7/25, outdoors.

media release: VACT is excited to announce performances for our special summer one-act play, Check Please, to be performed outdoors at VACT! A fast-paced, laugh-out-loud comedy that dives headfirst into the wild world of modern dating, Check Please follows a series of disastrous blind dates that go hilariously wrong. From awkward silences and over-the-top personalities to dates that spiral into the completely absurd, each encounter is more outrageous than the last.

At the center of it all are Guy and Girl, two hopeful romantics navigating a revolving door of mismatches in search of something real. Anyone who’s ever braved a first date will recognize the cringe, the chaos, and maybe even a bit of themselves. In the end, Check Please reminds us that finding “the one” isn’t always easy, but it’s always an adventure.

This production features an all adult cast and the material is suitable for middle school and above. The run time is approximately one hour.

All performances will be held outside at the Dee Baldock Performing Arts Center (VACT Building), 103 Lincoln Street, Verona, WI. Performances will be moved inside for inclement weather.